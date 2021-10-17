Senator Investment Group LP Buys 187,500 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASZ. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 44,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,092. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

