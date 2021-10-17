Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 240,000 Shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 3.64% of Switchback II worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBK. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 312,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Switchback II Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWBK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Switchback II in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

