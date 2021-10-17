Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SXT traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.21. 323,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,400. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

