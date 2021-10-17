Senvest Management LLC Buys 214,582 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,582 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Cerus worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

