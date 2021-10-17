Senvest Management LLC Buys New Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,063,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,689 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $5,649,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

