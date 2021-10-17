Senvest Management LLC Purchases 253,388 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the quarter. frontdoor accounts for 3.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.51% of frontdoor worth $107,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.