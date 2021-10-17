ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $663.18 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

