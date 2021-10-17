SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,027 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS opened at $80.09 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.