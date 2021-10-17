SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

