SG Americas Securities LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 429,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

