Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.