Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Drops By 44.9%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ADAP opened at $5.33 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $831.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

