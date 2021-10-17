Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Decreases By 26.2%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASZ stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

