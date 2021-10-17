Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Decreases By 29.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ASM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 1,196,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,877. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

