Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rises By 85.4%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,610,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the September 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

