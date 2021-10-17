Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rises By 85.4%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,610,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the September 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BKR stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $27.66.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
