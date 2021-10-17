Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Expands By 60.2%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,142,846 shares of company stock worth $81,162,735.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.49. 587,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. California Resources has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

