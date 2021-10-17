Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declines By 32.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.49. 39,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

