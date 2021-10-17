Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Increases By 42.2%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,139.0 days.
Shares of DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.
