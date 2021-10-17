Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Expands By 66.6%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,400 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 877.1 days.

EVKIF remained flat at $$30.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

