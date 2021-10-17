Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Increases By 109.6%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.