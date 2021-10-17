Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Rises By 99.3%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.