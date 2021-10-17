Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Grows By 74.7%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,595,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,047. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

