Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Increases By 37.9%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

