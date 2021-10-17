Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Expands By 43.9%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IPW opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34. iPower has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

