Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Declines By 46.3%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Liquid Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

