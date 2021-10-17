Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 44.4%

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.