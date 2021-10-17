Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 44.4%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

