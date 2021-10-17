Short Interest in Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Increases By 87.5%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SNUG opened at $28.02 on Friday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

