Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Declines By 32.8%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. 200,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
