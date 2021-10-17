Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Declines By 32.8%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. 200,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

