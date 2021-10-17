Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Decreases By 34.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 85,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. 374,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,763. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

