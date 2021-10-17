Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Grows By 94.1%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $12.82 on Friday. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $11,053,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $7,632,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $5,790,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $5,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.