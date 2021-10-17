Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Drops By 26.8%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 544,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55,000.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

