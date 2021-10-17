Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Drops By 35.3%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

