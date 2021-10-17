Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rises By 59.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,949.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75. Puma has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

