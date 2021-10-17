Short Interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expands By 35.5%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 1,300,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,972. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

