Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Decreases By 41.0%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,180,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,300,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. RXR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.