Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Grows By 52.6%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNWV remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

