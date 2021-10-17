Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Grows By 52.6%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNWV remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
