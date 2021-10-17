Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Grows By 47.9%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $89.16.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 269,717 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
