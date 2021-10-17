Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Grows By 47.9%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $89.16.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 269,717 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

