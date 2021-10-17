Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Grows By 41.8%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. 66,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

