Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 75.9%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

