Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 33.4%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 84.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,807,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,476. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

