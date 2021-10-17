Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 34.9%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Umicore in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMICY opened at $15.32 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

