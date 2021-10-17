Short Interest in ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Expands By 77.7%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the September 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ZENYF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

