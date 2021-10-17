SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 211.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $760.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,245 shares of company stock valued at $311,913 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

