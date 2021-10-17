Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $76.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.