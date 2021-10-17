Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $33.65 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

