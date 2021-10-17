Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AN opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,697 shares of company stock valued at $111,272,285. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

