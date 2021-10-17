Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

