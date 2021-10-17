SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SILV. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 956,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $18,584,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

