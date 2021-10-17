Simplex Trading LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Professional Planning lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

