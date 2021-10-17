SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 930.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.73 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.